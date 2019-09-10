Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLP) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLP) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Insurance Brokers companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. 24 2.45 N/A 2.47 9.97 Enstar Group Limited 26 1.90 N/A 11.18 2.37

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Enstar Group Limited. Enstar Group Limited seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Arch Capital Group Ltd. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Enstar Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Enstar Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.71% and 50.37%. Insiders held roughly 0.11% of Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Enstar Group Limited has 0.38% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Capital Group Ltd. -0.07% 2.63% 4.37% 10.8% 3.36% 23.91% Enstar Group Limited -0.67% 2.48% 2.04% 5.66% 3.07% 13.21%

For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd. was more bullish than Enstar Group Limited.