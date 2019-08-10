Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLP) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Comparison side by side

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLP) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) have been rivals in the Insurance Brokers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Arch Capital Group Ltd.
|23
|2.39
|N/A
|2.47
|9.97
|Crawford & Company
|10
|0.52
|N/A
|0.42
|24.36
Table 1 demonstrates Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Crawford & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Crawford & Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Arch Capital Group Ltd. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Arch Capital Group Ltd. is currently more affordable than Crawford & Company, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Arch Capital Group Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crawford & Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Crawford & Company are owned by institutional investors at 24.71% and 0% respectively. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.11%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Arch Capital Group Ltd.
|-0.07%
|2.63%
|4.37%
|10.8%
|3.36%
|23.91%
|Crawford & Company
|1.77%
|0.39%
|15.42%
|9.89%
|19.15%
|16.07%
For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Crawford & Company.
Summary
Arch Capital Group Ltd. beats Crawford & Company on 6 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.