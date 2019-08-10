Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLP) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Comparison side by side

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLP) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) have been rivals in the Insurance Brokers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. 23 2.39 N/A 2.47 9.97 Crawford & Company 10 0.52 N/A 0.42 24.36

Table 1 demonstrates Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Crawford & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Crawford & Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Arch Capital Group Ltd. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Arch Capital Group Ltd. is currently more affordable than Crawford & Company, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Crawford & Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Crawford & Company are owned by institutional investors at 24.71% and 0% respectively. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.11%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Capital Group Ltd. -0.07% 2.63% 4.37% 10.8% 3.36% 23.91% Crawford & Company 1.77% 0.39% 15.42% 9.89% 19.15% 16.07%

For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Crawford & Company.

Summary

Arch Capital Group Ltd. beats Crawford & Company on 6 of the 7 factors.