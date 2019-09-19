Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)

Since Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) are part of the Insurance Brokers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. 25 2.39 N/A 2.47 10.43 Crawford & Company 9 0.55 N/A 0.49 19.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Crawford & Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Arch Capital Group Ltd. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Crawford & Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Crawford & Company 0.00% 13.4% 3.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.86% of Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares and 36.4% of Crawford & Company shares. Competitively, 8.5% are Crawford & Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Capital Group Ltd. 1.66% 3.33% 4.76% 12.99% 4.15% 26.66% Crawford & Company -1.06% 0.75% 5.88% -1.06% 6.36% 4.11%

For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd. was more bullish than Crawford & Company.

Summary

Arch Capital Group Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Crawford & Company.