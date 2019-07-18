Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLO) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Insurance Brokers company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Arch Capital Group Ltd. has 28.86% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.99% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Arch Capital Group Ltd. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 10.66% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Arch Capital Group Ltd.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|13.45%
|17.14%
|8.02%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its peers’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Arch Capital Group Ltd.
|N/A
|24
|9.94
|Industry Average
|443.53M
|3.30B
|22.79
Arch Capital Group Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Arch Capital Group Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.67
|2.00
|2.49
The peers have a potential upside of 43.16%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Arch Capital Group Ltd.
|0.45%
|-0.69%
|5.86%
|8.87%
|1.61%
|20.76%
|Industry Average
|2.34%
|5.55%
|8.20%
|18.12%
|48.28%
|22.33%
For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd. has weaker performance than Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s rivals.
Dividends
Arch Capital Group Ltd. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s rivals beat Arch Capital Group Ltd. on 7 of the 6 factors.
