Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLO) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Insurance Brokers company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arch Capital Group Ltd. has 28.86% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.99% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Arch Capital Group Ltd. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 10.66% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.45% 17.14% 8.02%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. N/A 24 9.94 Industry Average 443.53M 3.30B 22.79

Arch Capital Group Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.67 2.00 2.49

The peers have a potential upside of 43.16%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.45% -0.69% 5.86% 8.87% 1.61% 20.76% Industry Average 2.34% 5.55% 8.20% 18.12% 48.28% 22.33%

For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd. has weaker performance than Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s rivals.

Dividends

Arch Capital Group Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s rivals beat Arch Capital Group Ltd. on 7 of the 6 factors.