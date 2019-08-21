Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLO) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Insurance Brokers company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.86% of Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.28% of all Insurance Brokers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.33% of all Insurance Brokers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 15.58% 17.14% 7.28%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. N/A 25 10.43 Industry Average 483.16M 3.10B 22.71

Arch Capital Group Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.83 1.83 2.50

The rivals have a potential upside of 32.61%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Capital Group Ltd. 1.66% 3.33% 4.76% 12.99% 4.15% 26.66% Industry Average 5.20% 3.75% 16.96% 27.15% 43.46% 38.42%

For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd. was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Arch Capital Group Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s rivals beat Arch Capital Group Ltd.