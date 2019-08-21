Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLO) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Insurance Brokers company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
28.86% of Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.28% of all Insurance Brokers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.33% of all Insurance Brokers companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Arch Capital Group Ltd.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|15.58%
|17.14%
|7.28%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Arch Capital Group Ltd.
|N/A
|25
|10.43
|Industry Average
|483.16M
|3.10B
|22.71
Arch Capital Group Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Arch Capital Group Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.83
|1.83
|2.50
The rivals have a potential upside of 32.61%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Arch Capital Group Ltd.
|1.66%
|3.33%
|4.76%
|12.99%
|4.15%
|26.66%
|Industry Average
|5.20%
|3.75%
|16.96%
|27.15%
|43.46%
|38.42%
For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd. was less bullish than its peers.
Dividends
Arch Capital Group Ltd. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s rivals beat Arch Capital Group Ltd.
