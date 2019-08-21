Arch Capital Group LTD (ACGL) Holder Panagora Asset Management Lifted Holding by $18.82 Million; As Medifast (MED) Share Value Declined, Hillsdale Investment Management Has Lifted Stake

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) by 1060.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 588,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 643,611 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, up from 55,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 462,874 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 18/04/2018 – ARCH GETS $374.46M INDEMNITY REINSURANCE FROM NOTE TRANSACTION; 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 27.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 3,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The institutional investor held 13,870 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 10,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $104.6. About 224,960 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 5,070 shares to 100 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc Cl B (NYSE:RCI) by 144,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,835 shares, and cut its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Mgmt Lc stated it has 33,448 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 12,915 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation And Tru reported 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 0.03% or 6,130 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 46,064 shares. Qs Limited Co owns 0.05% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 36,452 shares. First Manhattan has 700 shares. Zacks Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). 4,794 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Mackenzie Finance Corp stated it has 4,910 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 0.01% or 975 shares in its portfolio. Fmr has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 316 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) has 0.37% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership accumulated 2,500 shares.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Medifast (NYSE:MED) Share Price Has Soared 324%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This Little-Known Med-Tech Company Is Growing Like Gangbusters – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allergan EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Tcbmag.com and their article: “Mayo Clinic, Boston Scientific Launch Med-Tech Accelerator – Twin Cities Business Magazine” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 34,853 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Neville Rodie Shaw Incorporated holds 0.02% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) or 6,930 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 27,783 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, a Indiana-based fund reported 472,200 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 15,203 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 16,908 shares. 474,667 were reported by Citadel. Icon Advisers Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Korea has invested 0.06% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communication Limited reported 30,661 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 219,265 were reported by Parkwood Ltd. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.01 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.