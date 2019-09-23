Arch Capital Group LTD (ACGL) Holder Marshfield Associates Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.72 Million; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Share Price Rose While Phocas Financial Lowered Holding by $887.00 Million

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 46,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 4.36M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.67 million, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Arch Capital Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 246,142 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q EPS 99c; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 24/04/2018 – ARCH REINSURANCE IN REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH CATALINA; 22/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ACGL.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 05/03/2018 Arch Capital Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times Average; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MLN

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage (EXR) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 836 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 11,141 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82B, down from 11,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Extra Space Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.84. About 516,906 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c

Analysts await Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.59 per share. ACGL’s profit will be $271.35M for 15.39 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Arch Capital Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.99% negative EPS growth.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.37 million shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $90.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 318.47 million shares or 0.43% less from 319.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & accumulated 0.07% or 1.47M shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.10 million shares. New Vernon Invest Ltd Com accumulated 7.01% or 95,670 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.06% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,332 shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Legal & General Plc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 2.98 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.11% or 853,217 shares. Raymond James And has invested 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 648,507 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.15% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 106,026 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Leuthold Gru Lc holds 0.05% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) or 10,074 shares. Optimum Investment invested 0% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $59000.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 20 shares to 6,517 shares, valued at $45.64 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (Prn) (SCHA) by 120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH).

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.2 per share. EXR’s profit will be $159.36 million for 23.35 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Trust has 0.01% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 2,225 shares. Hartford Inv Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 13,925 shares. Moreover, Carderock Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) holds 0.06% or 32,626 shares. Korea Inv Corporation reported 32,448 shares. Communications Of Vermont holds 0% or 32 shares. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 80,000 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Duff Phelps Management Communication reported 525,726 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 16,674 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 5,866 shares. Wade G W And invested in 0.91% or 94,307 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 25,615 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus owns 177 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 5,421 shares.

