Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) Comparison side by side

Since Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. 36 2.67 N/A 2.47 15.66 State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.06 N/A 1.46 23.73

Demonstrates Arch Capital Group Ltd. and State Auto Financial Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. State Auto Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Arch Capital Group Ltd. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Arch Capital Group Ltd. is currently more affordable than State Auto Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3.1% State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.65 beta. State Auto Financial Corporation’s 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.32 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd. and State Auto Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 1 3 2.75 State Auto Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Arch Capital Group Ltd. is $43, with potential upside of 4.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arch Capital Group Ltd. and State Auto Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 34.6% respectively. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of State Auto Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Capital Group Ltd. 2.38% 2.25% 14.3% 32.27% 27.52% 44.8% State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59%

For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than State Auto Financial Corporation.

Summary

Arch Capital Group Ltd. beats State Auto Financial Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employersÂ’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. The companyÂ’s Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workersÂ’ compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; risk management solutions; and surety, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. Its Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to its bank and credit union customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.