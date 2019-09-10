Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) and Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Comparison side by side

Since Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) and Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. 35 2.56 N/A 2.47 15.66 Selective Insurance Group Inc. 72 1.66 N/A 3.70 20.31

In table 1 we can see Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Selective Insurance Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Arch Capital Group Ltd. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Selective Insurance Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3.1% Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.65 beta. Selective Insurance Group Inc. has a 0.85 beta and it is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 1 3 2.75 Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a consensus target price of $42.5, and a 2.81% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.4% of Selective Insurance Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of Selective Insurance Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Capital Group Ltd. 2.38% 2.25% 14.3% 32.27% 27.52% 44.8% Selective Insurance Group Inc. -0.16% -0.66% 5.81% 25.48% 27.57% 23.4%

For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd. has stronger performance than Selective Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employersÂ’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. The companyÂ’s Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workersÂ’ compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; risk management solutions; and surety, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. Its Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to its bank and credit union customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.