Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) and Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Comparison side by side

Both Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) and Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. 35 2.50 N/A 2.47 15.66 Safety Insurance Group Inc. 93 1.68 N/A 6.78 14.56

Table 1 demonstrates Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Safety Insurance Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Capital Group Ltd. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Safety Insurance Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3.1% Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 0.65 beta, while its volatility is 35.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Safety Insurance Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Safety Insurance Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 7.93% and an $41.67 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Safety Insurance Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 84.5% respectively. 1.1% are Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Capital Group Ltd. 2.38% 2.25% 14.3% 32.27% 27.52% 44.8% Safety Insurance Group Inc. 1.93% 3.45% 5.24% 21.06% 8.24% 20.6%

For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd. was more bullish than Safety Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group Inc. beats Arch Capital Group Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employersÂ’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. The companyÂ’s Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workersÂ’ compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; risk management solutions; and surety, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. Its Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to its bank and credit union customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.