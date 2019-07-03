Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Comparing side by side

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. 32 2.58 N/A 2.47 13.78 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 41 1.61 N/A 2.33 19.36

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arch Capital Group Ltd. and James River Group Holdings Ltd. James River Group Holdings Ltd. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Arch Capital Group Ltd. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arch Capital Group Ltd. and James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3.1% James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s beta is 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arch Capital Group Ltd. and James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Arch Capital Group Ltd. is $39, with potential upside of 3.67%. Competitively James River Group Holdings Ltd. has an average target price of $38.33, with potential downside of -18.45%. The information presented earlier suggests that Arch Capital Group Ltd. looks more robust than James River Group Holdings Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arch Capital Group Ltd. and James River Group Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 97.6% respectively. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, James River Group Holdings Ltd. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Capital Group Ltd. 1.49% 4.77% 6.51% 20.07% 28.99% 27.4% James River Group Holdings Ltd. -0.26% 17.99% 13.57% 20.61% 24.77% 23.65%

For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd. has stronger performance than James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Arch Capital Group Ltd. beats James River Group Holdings Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employersÂ’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. The companyÂ’s Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workersÂ’ compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; risk management solutions; and surety, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. Its Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to its bank and credit union customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.