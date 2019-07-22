Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Comparing side by side

Since Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. 33 2.58 N/A 2.47 13.78 HCI Group Inc. 43 1.45 N/A 1.74 24.13

In table 1 we can see Arch Capital Group Ltd. and HCI Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. HCI Group Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Arch Capital Group Ltd. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Arch Capital Group Ltd. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3.1% HCI Group Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a beta of 0.71 and its 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. HCI Group Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.83 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Arch Capital Group Ltd. and HCI Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 HCI Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.90% and an $38.67 consensus target price. Competitively HCI Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $46, with potential upside of 15.32%. The information presented earlier suggests that HCI Group Inc. looks more robust than Arch Capital Group Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arch Capital Group Ltd. and HCI Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 65.2% respectively. About 0.6% of Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, HCI Group Inc. has 19.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Capital Group Ltd. 1.49% 4.77% 6.51% 20.07% 28.99% 27.4% HCI Group Inc. -0.8% 1.48% -12.13% -22.57% 0.36% -17.42%

For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd. has 27.4% stronger performance while HCI Group Inc. has -17.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Arch Capital Group Ltd. beats on 7 of the 11 factors HCI Group Inc.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employersÂ’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. The companyÂ’s Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workersÂ’ compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; risk management solutions; and surety, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. Its Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to its bank and credit union customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.