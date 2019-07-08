Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Comparing side by side

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. 32 2.60 N/A 2.47 13.78 Conifer Holdings Inc. 4 0.38 N/A -1.08 0.00

Demonstrates Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Conifer Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3.1% Conifer Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.71. Conifer Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.52 beta which makes it 52.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Conifer Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Conifer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.69% and an $39 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Conifer Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 24.7% respectively. About 0.6% of Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Conifer Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Capital Group Ltd. 1.49% 4.77% 6.51% 20.07% 28.99% 27.4% Conifer Holdings Inc. -9.25% 1.04% -8.32% -23.52% -17.98% 21.27%

For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd. was more bullish than Conifer Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Arch Capital Group Ltd. beats Conifer Holdings Inc.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employersÂ’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. The companyÂ’s Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workersÂ’ compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; risk management solutions; and surety, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. Its Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to its bank and credit union customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. It also offers specialty homeowners' insurance products, including dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage, such as hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. The company markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,300 independent agents, such as general agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan with additional office facilities in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.