Arch Cap Group LTD Ord (ACGL) Market Valuation Rose While Williams Jones & Associates Has Raised Stake; As Tableau Software Cl A (DATA) Share Value Declined, Holder South State Has Lowered by $866,267 Its Position

South State Corp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Cl A (DATA) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 6,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79 million, down from 52,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.82. About 1.38 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd Ord (ACGL) by 39.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 41,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,845 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 105,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 452,820 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 28.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 05/03/2018 Arch Capital Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associates holds 233,468 shares. Parkside National Bank And Tru accumulated 130 shares. Fpr Partners Limited Liability stated it has 17.54 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Scout Investments Incorporated holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 525,917 shares. 6,800 were accumulated by Quantbot Technologies Lp. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). 13,840 were reported by Parametrica Mgmt Ltd. Moreover, Comerica National Bank has 0% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). 11,627 were reported by Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 4.23 million shares. Captrust Fin holds 0.01% or 4,975 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 56,824 shares stake. The Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 10,826 shares to 141,568 shares, valued at $17.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp Com (NYSE:NEP) by 10,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,260 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 126,275 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eaton Vance reported 0.01% stake. Aqr Management owns 18,243 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 1,076 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl owns 15 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 199,491 shares or 0% of the stock. Ironwood Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 15,257 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 7,943 shares. Vermont-based Manchester Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Duquesne Family Office Ltd invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs reported 13,025 shares stake. Raymond James Assocs invested in 0.01% or 46,824 shares. Peconic Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 164,895 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated stated it has 967,818 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

