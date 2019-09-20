Arch Cap Group LTD (Call) (ACGL) Shareholder Citadel Advisors Lowered Holding; Gam Holding Ag Decreased Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $589,950

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 10,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 81,219 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64 million, down from 91,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 7.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (Call) (ACGL) by 98.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 467,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 6,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $252,000, down from 474,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 892,834 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MLN; 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.09 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marco Inv Management holds 1.56% or 153,111 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Estabrook Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 263,232 shares. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 0.51% or 1.10M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 25.91 million shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 3.79 million shares stake. 10,718 are owned by Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corp. Homrich Berg invested in 49,093 shares. Graybill Bartz Associates Ltd has 3.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 79,446 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fincl Consulate holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,452 shares. New York-based Art Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 37,004 shares. Braun Stacey Incorporated invested in 269,414 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Incorporated reported 1.22M shares stake.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 182,839 shares to 299,633 shares, valued at $14.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 11,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newtek Business Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 29,333 shares to 40,133 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Impinj Inc by 59,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 318.47 million shares or 0.43% less from 319.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 286,181 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Liability Corporation owns 18,675 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 87,661 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Sumitomo Life Ins Com holds 0.17% or 39,499 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il holds 0.01% or 3,400 shares. Brown Advisory owns 1.41 million shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Financial Service stated it has 567 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 5.08M shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 111,925 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 16,700 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp holds 0.01% or 1.06 million shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 705 shares.