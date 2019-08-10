Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Stock Price Rose While Pinnacle Advisory Group Has Cut Stake by $656,288; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Price Rose, Petrus Trust Company Lta Raised Its Holding by $2.99 Million

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 20,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 569,645 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41M, down from 590,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 1.37M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 05/03/2018 Arch Capital Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 249,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95 million, up from 207,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 2.58 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19,556 shares to 364,350 shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 8,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. National Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 6,313 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Huntington Financial Bank holds 13,624 shares. Bragg Advsr invested 1.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Alphamark owns 198 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Greystone Managed Invs has invested 0.63% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 19,715 shares. United Kingdom-based Waverton Investment Limited has invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bbva Compass Bank & Trust holds 40,552 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Co owns 25,035 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De reported 5.23 million shares stake. Renaissance Gru Ltd Com stated it has 1.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Federated Pa has invested 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 37,668 shares.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 907,501 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $156.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 10,256 shares. Regions Financial Corp holds 0% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) or 6,565 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Com invested in 8,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 6,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.14% or 471,954 shares. M&T Bancorporation accumulated 31,487 shares. Prudential Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 20,180 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp holds 59,641 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 41,049 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.24% or 254,400 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Com owns 77,786 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Inv Techs invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 56,824 shares. Cap Intll Invsts owns 0.13% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 9.22 million shares. Raymond James Na has 0.01% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 7,208 shares.