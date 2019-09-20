Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Stake Has Lifted by Natixis; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Chesapeake Asset Management Has Raised Position by $602,426

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 18,481 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, up from 14,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 12.11M shares traded or 41.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70

Natixis increased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 41,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 229,132 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.50M, up from 187,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 892,834 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 22/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ACGL.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 12/03/2018 – Arch Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 05/03/2018 Arch Capital Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Six Times Average; 24/04/2018 – ARCH REINSURANCE IN REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH CATALINA; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M

Natixis, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 19,320 shares to 3,813 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 19,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,691 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

More notable recent Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Arch Capital (ACGL) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Arch Capital Group (ACGL) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ACGL vs. SIGI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 318.47 million shares or 0.43% less from 319.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.