Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Shareholder Legal & General Group Plc Has Upped Holding; Conestoga Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in John Bean Technologies (JBT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 12,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 724,222 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.55M, up from 712,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $99.04. About 168,320 shares traded or 2.23% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 378,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 2.90 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.62 million, up from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $40.12. About 1.39M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE; 24/04/2018 – ARCH REINSURANCE IN REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH CATALINA; 12/03/2018 – Arch Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) by 59,886 shares to 401,140 shares, valued at $14.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,177 shares, and cut its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 18,838 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 748,661 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 214,795 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank accumulated 2,183 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc reported 85,260 shares. Amer International Gru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Strs Ohio accumulated 54,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.34% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 8,423 shares. Principal Group stated it has 256,518 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability stated it has 120 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 12,566 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,802 were reported by Diversified Tru. Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.44% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). 4,012 are held by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Td Asset has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 10,870 shares. Da Davidson & owns 0.2% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 359,596 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 209,256 shares. Investec Asset has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Connable Office reported 15,511 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 302,982 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell And Limited holds 0.24% or 7,490 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Tarbox Family Office holds 69 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 146,986 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Parkside National Bank Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 130 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). California-based Guardian Trust has invested 0% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Atria Invs Ltd Liability reported 10,256 shares stake.