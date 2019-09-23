Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Holder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Market Value Rose While Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Raised Holding

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 9,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 462,229 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.14M, down from 472,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 9,287 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 – Arch Capital Public Offering Price Is $88.55 a for an Aggregate Public Offering Price of $502.45M; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin as Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 25; 18/04/2018 – ARCH GETS $374.46M INDEMNITY REINSURANCE FROM NOTE TRANSACTION; 09/03/2018 – ACGL, ADSW to Trade, VNRX to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE; 01/05/2018 – Arch Capital 1Q Operating Income $1.69/Share; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 114,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 683,713 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.55 million, up from 568,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.92. About 3,176 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 04/05/2018 – Horace Mann Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Horace Mann Educators Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMN); 07/03/2018 Horace Mann Increases Quarterly Dividend by 3.6%; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Gabriel L. Shaheen, Chairman of Board, to Retire From Board; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Chairman To Retire After 8 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic Progress; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Increases Qtrly Div by 3.6%; 07/05/2018 – HMN US: Appoints Heather J. Wietzel As Vice President, Investo; 13/03/2018 – HORACE MANN EDUCATORS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Shaheen Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at May 23 Meeting

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $440.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 34,076 shares to 65,753 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 20,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

More notable recent Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Arch Capital Group Ltd. to Report 2019 Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arch Capital Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Arch Capital (ACGL) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Arch Capital (ACGL) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) Completes Divestiture of BWise to SAI Global – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Analysts await Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.59 per share. ACGL’s profit will be $271.34 million for 15.32 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Arch Capital Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Dallas-based insurance company acquired by Illinois public company for $405M – Dallas Business Journal” on December 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Horace Mann Educators’s (NYSE:HMN) Share Price Gain of 40% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Horace Mann’s $10000 Fall into Funding sweepstakes to benefit educators – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Horace Mann Releases its Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 412,586 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $21.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 5,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,005 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.51 million activity.