ArcelorMittal (MT) Reaches $13.53 52-Week Low; Natera, Inc. (NTRA) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

The stock of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) hit a new 52-week low and has $12.31 target or 9.00% below today's $13.53 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $13.42B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $12.31 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.21 billion less. The stock decreased 6.88% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 1.28 million shares traded. ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has declined 50.05% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.05% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Natera had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

25/06/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $21 Maintain

The stock increased 2.96% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $32.83. About 548,077 shares traded. Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has risen 22.47% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.47% the S&P500.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. The company has market cap of $2.74 billion. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities. The company has market cap of $13.42 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. It has a 6.67 P/E ratio. It produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.