ArcelorMittal (MT) Reaches $13.32 52 Week Low; Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Travis Perkins PLC (LON:TPK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Travis Perkins PLC had 27 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 2 with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TPK in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Equal Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, March 6. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 12 report. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. See Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) latest ratings:

Another recent and important Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “How Should Investors React To Travis Perkins plc’s (LON:TPK) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019.

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builderÂ’s merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 3.01 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions. It has a 40.58 P/E ratio. It serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

The stock decreased 1.77% or GBX 21.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1193. About 239,270 shares traded. Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities. The company has market cap of $12.89 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. It has a 6.57 P/E ratio. It produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.