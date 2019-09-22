ArcelorMittal (MT) Hit By BidaskScore Downgrade; Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Consolidated Edison has $9100 highest and $8600 lowest target. $88’s average target is -4.76% below currents $92.4 stock price. Consolidated Edison had 8 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, August 16 report. See Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) latest ratings:

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $93.0000 New Target: $91.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: $87.0000 New Target: $86.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $87.0000 91.0000

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $86.0000 87.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

BidaskScore gave ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares a new Sell rating in a a research report sent to clients and investors on Friday, 20 September.

The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 3.22M shares traded or 10.91% up from the average. ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has declined 50.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MT News: 13/03/2018 – REG-ArcelorMittal announces share buyback program prior to the start of trading; 12/04/2018 – REG-ArcelorMittal publishes convening notice for Extraordinary General Meetings of shareholders; 15/03/2018 – ARCELORMITTAL SAYS HOPES REMEDY PACKAGE SUBMITTED TO EU WILL SATISFY COMPETITION CONCERNS, HOPES FOR SWIFT CONCLUSION OF ILVA DEAL REVIEW; 02/04/2018 – ArcelorMittal Unit Submits Offer for Essar Steel India in Connection With JV Between ArcelorMittal and NSSMC to Jointly Acquire and Manage Essar Steel; 28/03/2018 – ArcelorMittal Completes Share Buyback; 15/05/2018 – ARCELORMITTAL SAYS WRITTEN TO CREDITORS PANEL FOR ESSAR STEEL; 27/03/2018 – ARCELORMITTAL IS SAID TO PLAN SALES TO CLEAR ILVA PURCH: PLATTS; 20/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS UNLIKELY TO DEMAND ADDITIONAL CONCESSIONS FROM ARCELORMITTAL; 06/04/2018 – ArcelorMittal publishes convening notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders; 23/05/2018 – ArcelorMittal, Veolia Create JV to Modernize French Plant

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities. The company has market cap of $16.32 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. It has a 7.41 P/E ratio. It produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Analysts await ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 104.72% or $1.33 from last year’s $1.27 per share. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by ArcelorMittal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -112.24% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 3.04M shares traded or 94.65% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $157,313 activity. On Sunday, March 31 Muccilo Robert bought $7,530 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 89 shares. Shares for $2,329 were bought by McAvoy John. 28 shares were bought by Cawley Timothy, worth $2,353. $2,070 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Friday, May 31. HOGLUND ROBERT N had bought 27 shares worth $2,358. $2,269 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Sanchez Robert on Tuesday, April 30. 6 shares were bought by OATES JOSEPH P, worth $524.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold Consolidated Edison, Inc. shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Ltd Llc stated it has 44,629 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. State Bank Of New York Mellon owns 4.31 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,028 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Davenport & Communication Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 5,174 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 19,203 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 227,951 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 23,915 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp reported 0.06% stake. Perkins Coie Trust holds 0.05% or 1,267 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.12% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd stated it has 67,316 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Smithfield Communications accumulated 4,650 shares. Finemark Bancorp Tru invested in 0.04% or 8,097 shares. Cannell Peter B And accumulated 6,268 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 1.77M shares or 0.25% of the stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.69 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 22.02 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.