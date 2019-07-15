ArcelorMittal (MT) and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Comparing side by side

As Steel & Iron businesses, ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcelorMittal 20 0.22 N/A 5.05 3.40 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 24 0.30 N/A 3.38 6.66

Table 1 demonstrates ArcelorMittal and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than ArcelorMittal. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ArcelorMittal’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ArcelorMittal and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcelorMittal 0.00% 10.6% 4.9% Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 11.5%

Risk & Volatility

ArcelorMittal is 148.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.48 beta. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.27 beta.

Liquidity

ArcelorMittal has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArcelorMittal.

Analyst Recommendations

ArcelorMittal and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcelorMittal 0 0 0 0.00 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s average price target is $25, while its potential upside is 0.64%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ArcelorMittal and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.2% and 93% respectively. About 44.8% of ArcelorMittal’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% are Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArcelorMittal -12.32% -24.15% -23.85% -32.37% -52.75% -17.03% Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. -3.47% -9.49% -7.41% -16.76% -26.23% 4.41%

For the past year ArcelorMittal has -17.03% weaker performance while Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. has 4.41% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. beats ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. It produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications. The companyÂ’s principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. Its principal mining products comprise iron ore lump, fines, concentrate, pellets, and sinter feed; and coking, pulverized coal injection, and thermal coal. The company provides its steel products to the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries. It sells its products in local markets and through a centralized marketing organization in approximately 160 countries. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the United States; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan and the United States. ArcelorMittal was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting. This segment offers ferrous scrap metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, high temperature alloys, and joint products. It sells ferrous and nonferrous recycled metal products to steel mills, foundries, and smelters. This segment also procures salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through its 52 self-service auto parts stores in the United States and Western Canada, as well as sells auto bodies and parts containing ferrous and nonferrous materials, such as engines, transmissions, and alternators to wholesalers. The SMB segment produces various finished steel products using recycled metal and other raw materials. It offers semi-finished goods, which include billets; and finished goods consisting of rebar, coiled rebar, wire rods, merchant bars, and other specialty products. This segment serves steel service centers, construction industry subcontractors, steel fabricators, wire drawers, and farm and wood products suppliers. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.