ArcelorMittal (MT) and POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Comparison side by side

As Steel & Iron businesses, ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) and POSCO (NYSE:PKX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcelorMittal 20 0.24 N/A 5.05 3.40 POSCO 56 0.00 N/A 4.43 11.29

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ArcelorMittal and POSCO. POSCO appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than ArcelorMittal. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. ArcelorMittal’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of POSCO, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcelorMittal 0.00% 10.6% 4.9% POSCO 0.00% 7% 3.9%

Risk and Volatility

ArcelorMittal is 148.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.48. POSCO on the other hand, has 1.11 beta which makes it 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ArcelorMittal’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor POSCO are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. POSCO therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ArcelorMittal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ArcelorMittal and POSCO has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.2% and 5.4%. ArcelorMittal’s share owned by insiders are 44.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 9.3% of POSCO shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArcelorMittal -12.32% -24.15% -23.85% -32.37% -52.75% -17.03% POSCO -4.7% -14.95% -15.39% -13.97% -41.84% -8.85%

For the past year POSCO has weaker performance than ArcelorMittal

Summary

POSCO beats ArcelorMittal on 6 of the 10 factors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. It produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications. The companyÂ’s principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. Its principal mining products comprise iron ore lump, fines, concentrate, pellets, and sinter feed; and coking, pulverized coal injection, and thermal coal. The company provides its steel products to the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries. It sells its products in local markets and through a centralized marketing organization in approximately 160 countries. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the United States; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan and the United States. ArcelorMittal was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports various steel products and raw materials; and produces liquefied natural gas, power and other, and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services. In addition, the company engages in the engineering and construction; coated steel, zinc relief, and components manufacturing; computer hardware and software distribution; economic research and consulting; business facility maintenance; architecture and consulting; investment in venture, energy, and bio tech companies; electronic commerce; refractories and quicklime manufacturing and sales; transporting and warehousing; real estate rental and sale; house and train manufacturing and management; education and real estate service; hotel; and stem cell medicine development activities. Further, it engages in the non-residential building rental; secondary and storage battery, magnet, and textile material manufacturing; resource development; iron ore and coal sales; and mine development. Additionally, the company engages in the loading and unloading service; steel transit trading; IT service and DVR; chemical plant; electric control engineering; merchandising trade; forest resources development; scrap sales; human resource; wastewater treatment facilities operation and maintenance; crude oil and natural gas mining; refractory quality test; and social enterprise businesses. POSCO was founded in 1968 and is based in Pohang, South Korea.