ArcelorMittal (MT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Steel & Iron companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ArcelorMittal has 3.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 48.72% institutional ownership for its competitors. 44.8% of ArcelorMittal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.58% of all Steel & Iron companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ArcelorMittal and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcelorMittal 0.00% 10.60% 4.90% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares ArcelorMittal and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ArcelorMittal N/A 18 3.66 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

ArcelorMittal has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for ArcelorMittal and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcelorMittal 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.20 2.46

With consensus target price of $29, ArcelorMittal has a potential upside of 87.22%. The competitors have a potential upside of 61.03%. Given ArcelorMittal’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ArcelorMittal has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ArcelorMittal and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArcelorMittal -10.68% -12.52% -26.23% -32.59% -50.05% -23.95% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year ArcelorMittal had bearish trend while ArcelorMittal’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

ArcelorMittal has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, ArcelorMittal’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. ArcelorMittal’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArcelorMittal.

Volatility & Risk

ArcelorMittal is 168.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.68. Competitively, ArcelorMittal’s rivals’ beta is 1.51 which is 50.58% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

ArcelorMittal does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ArcelorMittal’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. It produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications. The companyÂ’s principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. Its principal mining products comprise iron ore lump, fines, concentrate, pellets, and sinter feed; and coking, pulverized coal injection, and thermal coal. The company provides its steel products to the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries. It sells its products in local markets and through a centralized marketing organization in approximately 160 countries. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the United States; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan and the United States. ArcelorMittal was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.