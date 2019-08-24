ArcelorMittal (MT) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Steel & Iron companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of ArcelorMittal’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.72% of all Steel & Iron’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand ArcelorMittal has 44.8% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 19.58% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has ArcelorMittal and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcelorMittal 0.00% 10.60% 4.90% Industry Average 5.07% 22.86% 6.66%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares ArcelorMittal and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ArcelorMittal N/A 19 3.66 Industry Average 395.98M 7.80B 9.36

ArcelorMittal has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio ArcelorMittal is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for ArcelorMittal and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcelorMittal 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.25 2.38

The competitors have a potential upside of 57.69%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ArcelorMittal and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArcelorMittal -10.68% -12.52% -26.23% -32.59% -50.05% -23.95% Industry Average 5.60% 8.21% 9.92% 18.14% 35.87% 25.23%

For the past year ArcelorMittal had bearish trend while ArcelorMittal’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArcelorMittal are 1.4 and 0.5. Competitively, ArcelorMittal’s competitors have 2.93 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. ArcelorMittal’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ArcelorMittal.

Volatility and Risk

ArcelorMittal has a beta of 2.68 and its 168.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ArcelorMittal’s competitors are 50.58% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Dividends

ArcelorMittal does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors ArcelorMittal’s peers beat ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. It produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications. The companyÂ’s principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. Its principal mining products comprise iron ore lump, fines, concentrate, pellets, and sinter feed; and coking, pulverized coal injection, and thermal coal. The company provides its steel products to the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries. It sells its products in local markets and through a centralized marketing organization in approximately 160 countries. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the United States; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan and the United States. ArcelorMittal was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.