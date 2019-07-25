ArcelorMittal (MT) and Insteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) and Insteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Steel & Iron and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcelorMittal 20 0.23 N/A 5.05 3.40 Insteel Industries Inc. 21 0.82 N/A 1.44 13.59

Demonstrates ArcelorMittal and Insteel Industries Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Insteel Industries Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to ArcelorMittal. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. ArcelorMittal’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Insteel Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcelorMittal 0.00% 10.6% 4.9% Insteel Industries Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 8.8%

Volatility & Risk

ArcelorMittal is 148.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.48 beta. Insteel Industries Inc.’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArcelorMittal. Its rival Insteel Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 1.4 respectively. Insteel Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ArcelorMittal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.2% of ArcelorMittal shares and 80.9% of Insteel Industries Inc. shares. ArcelorMittal’s share held by insiders are 44.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.1% of Insteel Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArcelorMittal -12.32% -24.15% -23.85% -32.37% -52.75% -17.03% Insteel Industries Inc. -2.34% -10.05% -10.99% -29.65% -36.55% -19.28%

For the past year ArcelorMittal has stronger performance than Insteel Industries Inc.

Summary

Insteel Industries Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. It produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications. The companyÂ’s principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. Its principal mining products comprise iron ore lump, fines, concentrate, pellets, and sinter feed; and coking, pulverized coal injection, and thermal coal. The company provides its steel products to the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries. It sells its products in local markets and through a centralized marketing organization in approximately 160 countries. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the United States; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan and the United States. ArcelorMittal was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The companyÂ’s WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, including engineered structural mesh (ESM), concrete pipe reinforcement (CPR), and standard welded wire reinforcement (SWWR). ESM is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a replacement for hot-rolled rebar; CPR is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and SWWR is a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, distributors, rebar fabricators, and contractors primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.