ArcelorMittal (MT) and Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Contrasting side by side

As Steel & Iron businesses, ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) and Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcelorMittal 20 0.22 N/A 5.05 3.40 Gerdau S.A. 4 0.00 N/A 0.35 9.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ArcelorMittal and Gerdau S.A. Gerdau S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than ArcelorMittal. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. ArcelorMittal’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Gerdau S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcelorMittal 0.00% 10.6% 4.9% Gerdau S.A. 0.00% 8.9% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

ArcelorMittal has a beta of 2.48 and its 148.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Gerdau S.A. has a 1.93 beta which is 93.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ArcelorMittal is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Gerdau S.A. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Gerdau S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ArcelorMittal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.2% of ArcelorMittal shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.5% of Gerdau S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 44.8% of ArcelorMittal’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.7% of Gerdau S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArcelorMittal -12.32% -24.15% -23.85% -32.37% -52.75% -17.03% Gerdau S.A. -4.99% -10.44% -17.55% -20.97% -27.82% -8.78%

For the past year Gerdau S.A. has weaker performance than ArcelorMittal

Summary

ArcelorMittal beats on 7 of the 10 factors Gerdau S.A.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. It produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications. The companyÂ’s principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes. Its principal mining products comprise iron ore lump, fines, concentrate, pellets, and sinter feed; and coking, pulverized coal injection, and thermal coal. The company provides its steel products to the automotive, appliance, engineering, construction, energy, and machinery industries. It sells its products in local markets and through a centralized marketing organization in approximately 160 countries. It has iron ore mining activities in Brazil, Bosnia, Canada, Kazakhstan, Liberia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the United States; and coal mining activities in Kazakhstan and the United States. ArcelorMittal was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Gerdau S.A. provides steel-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. It offers semi-finished products, such as billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, including rebars, merchant bars, and profiles that are used by the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products consisting of barbed and barbless fence wire, galvanized wire, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore. It also produces special steel products for use in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and others markets. In addition, it provides Flat Products, such as hot rolled coils and heavy plates; and resells flat steel products. The company sells its products through independent distributors, direct sales from the mills, and its retail network. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Gerdau S.A. is a subsidiary of Metalurgica Gerdau S.A.