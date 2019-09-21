ArcBest Corporation (ARCB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Both ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) are each other’s competitor in the Trucking industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcBest Corporation 29 0.25 N/A 2.28 13.14 Daseke Inc. 4 0.11 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights ArcBest Corporation and Daseke Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ArcBest Corporation and Daseke Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcBest Corporation 0.00% 8.8% 4.1% Daseke Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

ArcBest Corporation has a 1.99 beta, while its volatility is 99.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Daseke Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ArcBest Corporation. Its rival Daseke Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. ArcBest Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Daseke Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ArcBest Corporation and Daseke Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcBest Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Daseke Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -2.25% for ArcBest Corporation with consensus target price of $30.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ArcBest Corporation and Daseke Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.08% and 32.7% respectively. About 3.1% of ArcBest Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Daseke Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArcBest Corporation 5.31% 7.62% -1.38% -27.11% -33.19% -12.64% Daseke Inc. -4.39% 4.82% -27.31% -8.42% -56.42% 0.54%

For the past year ArcBest Corporation has -12.64% weaker performance while Daseke Inc. has 0.54% stronger performance.

Summary

ArcBest Corporation beats Daseke Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services. This segment also offers motor carrier freight transportation services to customers in Mexico through arrangements with trucking companies. Its ArcBest segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services, such as deployment of specialized equipment to meet line haul requirements; and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground services. This segment offers third-party transportation brokerage services by sourcing various capacity solutions, including dry van over the road and intermodal, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and specialized equipment; full container load and less than container load ocean transportation services; warehousing and distribution services; managed transportation services; and moving services to Â‘do it yourselfÂ’ consumer, corporate account employee relocations, and military relocations, as well as provides final mile, retail logistics, supply chain optimization, and trade show shipping services. Its FleetNet segment offers roadside assistance and maintenance management services for commercial vehicles through third-party service providers. The company was formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation and changed its name to ArcBest Corporation in May 2014. ArcBest Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Daseke, Inc. provides open deck specialized transportation services in North America. It offers aerospace related transportation and flatbed trucking services with curtain trailers in flatbed, step-deck, and low -profile step-deck configuration; transformers, tower cranes, truck cranes, front end loaders, and dozer transportation services; oil field cargo and trucking logistics services; and specialty and over-dimensional flatbed cargo services, as well as carries oversized pre-stressed concrete and oversized mining tires. The company also provides long haul, regional, and dedicated services; high volume and time-sensitive open-deck/specialty services; transportation of roofing and building materials, as well as various aluminum, iron, and steel products; and transportation of open-deck and drop deck freight, including steel, machinery, and agricultural equipment. In addition, the company offers time-sensitive transportation of aerospace parts, wind turbines and blades, oil and gas equipment, heavy equipment, and logistical projects; and intermodal port deliveries. The company has a fleet of approximately 3,000 tractors and 6,000 open deck specialized trailers that serves 49 U.S. states, as well as Canada and Mexico. Daseke, Inc. is headquartered in Addison, Texas.