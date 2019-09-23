ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) and BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Comparing side by side

Both ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) and BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) are Trucking companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcBest Corporation 29 0.26 N/A 2.28 13.14 BEST Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ArcBest Corporation and BEST Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) and BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcBest Corporation 0.00% 8.8% 4.1% BEST Inc. 0.00% -9.9% -3.1%

Liquidity

ArcBest Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, BEST Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. ArcBest Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BEST Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ArcBest Corporation and BEST Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcBest Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 BEST Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$30 is ArcBest Corporation’s average target price while its potential downside is -2.82%. Meanwhile, BEST Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 42.10%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that BEST Inc. seems more appealing than ArcBest Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ArcBest Corporation and BEST Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.08% and 33.8%. 3.1% are ArcBest Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.35% of BEST Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ArcBest Corporation 5.31% 7.62% -1.38% -27.11% -33.19% -12.64% BEST Inc. 3.73% -11.82% -17.22% 5.04% -48.13% 21.65%

For the past year ArcBest Corporation had bearish trend while BEST Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors ArcBest Corporation beats BEST Inc.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services. This segment also offers motor carrier freight transportation services to customers in Mexico through arrangements with trucking companies. Its ArcBest segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services, such as deployment of specialized equipment to meet line haul requirements; and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground services. This segment offers third-party transportation brokerage services by sourcing various capacity solutions, including dry van over the road and intermodal, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and specialized equipment; full container load and less than container load ocean transportation services; warehousing and distribution services; managed transportation services; and moving services to Â‘do it yourselfÂ’ consumer, corporate account employee relocations, and military relocations, as well as provides final mile, retail logistics, supply chain optimization, and trade show shipping services. Its FleetNet segment offers roadside assistance and maintenance management services for commercial vehicles through third-party service providers. The company was formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation and changed its name to ArcBest Corporation in May 2014. ArcBest Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas.