ArcBest (ARCB) to pay $0.08 on Aug 23, 2019; Ngam Advisors LP Has Decreased Ptc (PTC) Holding

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased Ptc Inc (PTC) stake by 17.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 3,943 shares as Ptc Inc (PTC)’s stock declined 3.63%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 18,155 shares with $1.67M value, down from 22,098 last quarter. Ptc Inc now has $8.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.94% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $70.47. About 1.89 million shares traded or 64.48% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.41; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Payment Of Interest; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) is expected to pay $0.08 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:ARCB) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. ArcBest Corp’s current price of $27.95 translates into 0.29% yield. ArcBest Corp’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 176,459 shares traded. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has declined 39.10% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCB News: 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Rev $700M; 16/04/2018 – ArcBest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – ArcBest Among 100 Best Companies to Work for in Texas; 10/05/2018 – ARCBEST CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS PER DAY DECREASE 9.4 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Announces Membership in Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 24/04/2018 – Hillcrest Asset Buys New 1% Position in ArcBest; 22/05/2018 – ARCB: Explosion at ABF Freight in Parma leaves 1 injured; 20/04/2018 – DJ ArcBest Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARCB); 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q EPS 37c

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $713.10 million. The company's Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services. It has a 12.03 P/E ratio. This segment also offers motor carrier freight transportation services to clients in Mexico through arrangements with trucking companies.

Among 3 analysts covering ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. ArcBest Corporation has $37 highest and $26 lowest target. $30’s average target is 7.33% above currents $27.95 stock price. ArcBest Corporation had 8 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $34 target. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, May 6 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral”. Buckingham Research maintained ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $26 target.

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Mgic Invt Corp (NYSE:MTG) stake by 28,006 shares to 404,726 valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) stake by 16,907 shares and now owns 85,303 shares. Apergy Corp was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PTC Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, March 10 by Evercore. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, July 25 report. Wedbush downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 25 report.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.96M for 53.39 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.