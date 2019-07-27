Arcbest (ARCB) Stake Held by Paloma Partners Management Company; Fisher Asset Management Has Increased Synaptics (SYNA) Stake by $12.16 Million

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 311,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.42 million, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 599,815 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 23.13% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Rev $394M; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA); 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Arcbest Corp (ARCB) by 163.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 10,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,470 shares of the trucking freight and courier services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $507,000, up from 6,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Arcbest Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $713.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 168,303 shares traded. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has declined 39.10% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCB News: 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 16/04/2018 – ArcBest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 22/05/2018 – ARCB: Explosion at ABF Freight in Parma leaves 1 injured; 06/03/2018 Top ABF Freight Drivers Earn Recognition on Road Team; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 24/04/2018 – Hillcrest Asset Buys New 1% Position in ArcBest; 10/05/2018 – ARCBEST CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS PER DAY DECREASE 9.4 PERCENT; 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Announces Membership in Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Rev $700M

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P, NASDAQ Back to Record Highs Despite DOJ Review – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Synaptics is Now Oversold (SYNA) – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SYNA, RUN, DE – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SYNA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Company accumulated 8,509 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 129,479 shares. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 6,700 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.31 million shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp stated it has 141,636 shares. Sei Communication owns 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 89 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 7,320 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 0.53% or 10,000 shares. Federated Pa invested in 11,624 shares or 0% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.18% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Contrarius Mngmt reported 123,735 shares stake. 6,956 are owned by Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Liability. Axa invested 0.02% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Catalyst Capital Advisors Lc reported 50,000 shares.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Spain Etf (EWP) by 695,780 shares to 22,773 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambev Sa Adr (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.29 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26.83M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Funds Plc Ftse Emergi.

More notable recent ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Knight-Swift & J.B. Hunt Put Trucking Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” on January 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Financially Strong Is ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Judy R. McReynolds Named 2019 Distinguished Woman in Logistics – PRNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “At Stifel, Satterfield Explained What Old Dominion Does With All That Cash – Benzinga” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “ArcBest (ARCB) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 01, 2019.