Arcbest (ARCB) Shareholder Clarivest Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $355,140; Mackay Shields Increases Position in Micron Technology (MU)

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 384.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 3.39 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.21 million, up from 882,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 13.94 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Arcbest Corp (ARCB) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 11,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,818 shares of the trucking freight and courier services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, down from 172,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arcbest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.74. About 56,743 shares traded. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has declined 39.10% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCB News: 10/05/2018 – ARCBEST CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS PER DAY DECREASE 9.4 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – ArcBest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 22/05/2018 – ARCB: Explosion at ABF Freight in Parma leaves 1 injured; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q EPS 37c; 23/03/2018 – ArcBest Among 100 Best Companies to Work for in Texas; 06/03/2018 Top ABF Freight Drivers Earn Recognition on Road Team; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 41,761 shares to 24,059 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 3,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,361 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 124,271 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services owns 306 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jupiter Asset Ltd reported 15,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 27,713 were reported by Commerce Financial Bank. Zacks Mngmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Principal Financial Group Inc Inc invested in 0.06% or 1.62 million shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 3.82M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) LP stated it has 61,948 shares. Asset One Communications owns 554,486 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Service reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Franklin Res Inc has 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2.59M shares. Hussman Strategic Inc stated it has 0.25% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 91,333 were reported by Paradigm Financial Lc. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Fil owns 890,454 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Analysts await ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.12 per share. ARCB’s profit will be $24.49M for 7.22 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by ArcBest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 464.71% EPS growth.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 237,633 shares to 240,143 shares, valued at $30.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 951,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 963,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).