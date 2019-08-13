ArcBest (ARCB) Reaches $29.35 After 7.00% Up Move; H&e Equipment Services Has 1.02 Sentiment

The stock of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.37% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 107,738 shares traded. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has declined 33.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCB News: 22/05/2018 – ARCB: Explosion at ABF Freight in Parma leaves 1 injured; 24/04/2018 – Hillcrest Asset Buys New 1% Position in ArcBest; 10/05/2018 – ARCBEST CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS PER DAY DECREASE 9.4 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 Top ABF Freight Drivers Earn Recognition on Road Team; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Rev $700M; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q EPS 37c; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Announces Membership in Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 20/04/2018 – DJ ArcBest Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARCB); 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $749.02M company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $31.40 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ARCB worth $52.43 million more.

H&e Equipment Services Inc (HEES) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 57 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 56 trimmed and sold equity positions in H&e Equipment Services Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 24.73 million shares, up from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding H&e Equipment Services Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 44 Increased: 34 New Position: 23.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 1.44% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for 163,193 shares. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owns 327,374 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ima Wealth Inc. has 1.04% invested in the company for 106,404 shares. The New York-based Buckingham Capital Management Inc has invested 0.92% in the stock. Sg Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 172,587 shares.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 96,919 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) has declined 14.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 16/03/2018 – IN GENES T H E; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company has market cap of $878.80 million. The firm rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It has a 11.05 P/E ratio. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HEES’s profit will be $24.79 million for 8.86 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. ArcBest Corporation had 8 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 25 with “Sell”. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained the shares of ARCB in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Buckingham Research. Citigroup maintained ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12 with “Sell”.