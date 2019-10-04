Arcadia Investment Management Upped Position in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $360,506; Medical Pptys Trust Com (MPW) Market Value Rose While S-R Schill & Associates Cut by $4.97 Million Its Holding

S-R Schill & Associates decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S-R Schill & Associates sold 292,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 156,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, down from 448,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S-R Schill & Associates who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 1.36 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp bought 6,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 56,454 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, up from 49,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 2.37 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup

S-R Schill & Associates, which manages about $115.12 million and $161.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK) by 176,327 shares to 302,902 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 56,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.69, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MPW shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 305.35 million shares or 0.01% less from 305.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 65,346 shares. 51,218 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Co. Mariner Ltd Company holds 43,014 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 96,378 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 0.31% or 10.44M shares. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc has 0.18% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Bamco New York has invested 0% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 4.63 million shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital holds 297,459 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Capital Directions Lc invested in 0% or 713 shares. Us National Bank De invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 95,849 were accumulated by Capital Impact Advsrs Limited Liability. Lvm Mgmt Ltd Mi holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 660,441 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MPW’s profit will be $137.31 million for 15.60 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

