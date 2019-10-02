Arcadia Investment Management Upped Its Illumina (ILMN) Stake by $827,264; Budros Ruhlin & Roe Trimmed Diageo Plc New F 1 Adr Reps 4 Ord (DEO) Holding by $480,912; Market Value Declined

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc New F 1 Adr Reps 4 Ord (DEO) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 2,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 3,453 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $595,000, down from 6,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Diageo Plc New F 1 Adr Reps 4 Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $163.4. About 307,545 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 788.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp bought 2,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,533 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $933,000, up from 285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $8.2 during the last trading session, reaching $296.02. About 670,936 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00 million and $366.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 13,310 shares to 42,831 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Cap Mngmt accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 12,908 were reported by Bokf Na. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 230,000 shares. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability reported 0.74% stake. Ballentine Limited Co accumulated 566 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 31,377 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 170,800 were accumulated by Duquesne Family Office Lc. Chicago Equity Prtn Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 2,080 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 398,595 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Kcm Advsr Lc accumulated 0.07% or 2,988 shares. Dorsey Wright And has 0.63% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 7,081 shares. American Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 350 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity owns 203,204 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $73.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,545 shares to 4,793 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Science (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT).