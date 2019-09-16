Arcadia Investment Management Upped By $496,164 Its Visa (V) Stake; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)

Among 3 analysts covering Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cardinal Health has $5200 highest and $4100 lowest target. $47.67’s average target is -1.14% below currents $48.22 stock price. Cardinal Health had 7 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim upgraded the shares of CAH in report on Tuesday, August 20 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, September 6 report. See Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) latest ratings:

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 6.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arcadia Investment Management Corp acquired 2,868 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Arcadia Investment Management Corp holds 47,722 shares with $8.28 million value, up from 44,854 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $397.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 2.01M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.38 billion. The companyÂ’s Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. It has a 10.64 P/E ratio. It offers distribution, inventory management, data reporting, new product launch support, and chargeback administration services to pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmacy and medication therapy management, and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers; and consulting, patient support, and other services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Carbonite, Inc. (CARB), Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) & Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “$8B in opioid damage demanded from J&J, McKesson – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $192.07’s average target is 8.35% above currents $177.27 stock price. Visa had 21 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $177 target in Thursday, March 21 report. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 9 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, July 18 by Jefferies. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by MORRISON DENISE M, worth $171,130 on Tuesday, August 6.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 6,074 shares to 2,068 valued at $429,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,495 shares and now owns 49,219 shares. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was reduced too.