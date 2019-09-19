Arcadia Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Stock Price Rose; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Stake by $318,311

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 74.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 6,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 2,068 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $429,000, down from 8,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $210.79. About 1.46M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 8,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.09% . The hedge fund held 90,644 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42M, down from 99,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Evans Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 1,320 shares traded. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 20.39% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE

Since April 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18,401 activity. Shares for $18,150 were bought by Sommer Oliver on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 3 investors sold EVBN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 2.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 17 shares stake. Pnc Finance Services Grp Incorporated holds 600 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 18,520 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). American Gp has 3,002 shares. 274,691 were accumulated by Maltese Capital Limited Co. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Fj Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.64% or 456,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The has 0.01% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Moreover, Bessemer has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 3,900 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 6,933 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Bridgeway Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN).

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $638.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Origin Bancorp Inc by 21,157 shares to 567,162 shares, valued at $18.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luther Burbank Corp by 107,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Bancshares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc invested 1.23% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Patten Group Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). M Kraus & holds 0.12% or 1,056 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.08% or 1,125 shares. Qs Invsts Llc accumulated 30,892 shares. Oarsman Cap Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,477 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus holds 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 10,386 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 4,466 shares. 12,082 are held by Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Maple Capital Management Inc has 0.18% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,891 shares. Swift Run Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,000 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 33,266 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Chatham Gru holds 1.8% or 34,475 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman Associate owns 1,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. City Holdings invested 1.5% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00M and $366.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,868 shares to 47,722 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 6,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

