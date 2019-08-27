Arcadia Investment Management Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Decreased by $507,444 as Market Value Declined; Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Boosted Its Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Position by $17.78 Million as Stock Rose

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 12,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 24,159 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 36,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.32. About 18.57M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study; 21/03/2018 – Pfizer Pursues Unit Review as Reckitt Pulls Out of Auction; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 50.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 222,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 663,719 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.50M, up from 441,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $100.88. About 340,662 shares traded or 4.60% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 22/05/2018 – James and Molli Martin of the Sunshine Mill and Copa Di Vino Celebrate the Eighth Year Anniversary of Their Urban Renewal Project in The Dalles, Oregon; 08/03/2018 Copa Holdings Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL TRAFFIC UP 11.9% Y/Y; 06/04/2018 – Venezuela hurts its own with Copa airline suspension -Panama’s Varela; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR 1Q18, CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER TRAFFIC GREW 10.4% WHILE CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY GREW 8.4%; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS APRIL SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 11.9% :CPA US; 20/04/2018 – Copa Holdings S.A. Files Annual Report Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q $3.22; 10/05/2018 – COPA AIRLINES FACES ‘CHALLENGING’ 2Q ON VENEZUELA, FUEL COST; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Net $136.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bennicas Assoc has invested 0.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mercer Advisers Inc reported 24,405 shares. Savant Ltd reported 58,232 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Harvey Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Barr E S Communication holds 0.06% or 13,590 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 122,608 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7.12M shares. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated reported 0.52% stake. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv invested 2.39% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.85% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Comm holds 0.97% or 151,479 shares in its portfolio. Guild Inv Mgmt invested in 70,760 shares or 3.92% of the stock. Mount Vernon Assocs Md owns 32,838 shares. Camarda Fin Advisors Limited invested in 1.77% or 21,787 shares. 142,287 are owned by Jcic Asset Inc.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 6,512 shares to 331,554 shares, valued at $18.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,482 shares, and cut its stake in Pdl Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI).