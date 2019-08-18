Arcadia Investment Management Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Trimmed as Shares Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Has Lifted by Ems Capital Lp

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 5,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 58,633 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 64,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 8.35 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 48,610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.56 million, up from 48,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON ISN’T INTERESTED IN MAINTAINING TOYS “R” US BRAND, BUT CONSIDERED USING SOON-TO-BE-VACANT SPACES FOR OWN PURPOSES- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert); 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Future Of HCV Market Duopoly – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene, Bristol-Myers and AbbVie still to report earnings this week: Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Fcg Advisors Ltd has invested 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Summit Securities Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,300 shares. First Merchants holds 0.56% or 43,091 shares. Oakworth Inc has 8,350 shares. Aristotle Cap Mgmt invested 0.34% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Headinvest Llc owns 0.15% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,649 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com holds 0.8% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 105,486 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc holds 297,252 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 139,158 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 2.34M shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated holds 1.04 million shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bank & Trust owns 6,279 shares. Quantum Cap Management accumulated 12,317 shares. Shelton Cap holds 0.6% or 12,360 shares. Leuthold Gru Limited Com reported 57,089 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million. $776,250 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 13,005 shares or 5.07% of the stock. The Missouri-based Enterprise Fincl has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wharton Business Group Incorporated Ltd Co invested in 203 shares or 0.04% of the stock. C V Starr holds 1,500 shares or 8.69% of its portfolio. Art Ltd Liability stated it has 12,397 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Cahill Advsrs accumulated 129 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Drexel Morgan holds 990 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company holds 120,950 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. 1,645 were reported by Kessler Investment Gp. 317,930 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Argi Inv Svcs Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 726 shares. The Georgia-based Chatham Cap Group Inc has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited owns 76,102 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 45,916 shares.