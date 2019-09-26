Arcadia Investment Management Raised Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake By $360,506; FAURECIA SA ORDINARY SHARES (FURCF) Shorts Lowered By 32.33%

FAURECIA SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FURCF) had a decrease of 32.33% in short interest. FURCF’s SI was 418,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 32.33% from 618,400 shares previously. It closed at $40 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 13.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arcadia Investment Management Corp acquired 6,802 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Arcadia Investment Management Corp holds 56,454 shares with $3.04M value, up from 49,652 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $79.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 3.60M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities

Faurecia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.35 billion. It operates through three divisions: Seating, Clean Mobility, and Interiors. It currently has negative earnings. The Seating segment creates and makes vehicle seats, seating frames, adjustment mechanisms, foam pads, trim covers, accessories, and electronic and pneumatic systems, as well as assembles front and rear seats.

Among 2 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez International has $6200 highest and $6100 lowest target. $61.67’s average target is 11.74% above currents $55.19 stock price. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since June 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 31.