Arcadia Investment Management Lowered Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $458,000; Share Value Declined; Bowling Portfolio Management Holds Position in Celgene (CELG)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 5,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 58,633 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, down from 64,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $66.07. About 6.50 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 24,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 73,782 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 49,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $97.49. About 2.61 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Azar calls out a Celgene drug for price hikes that are hurting Medicare; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource reported 4.28M shares. Baxter Bros, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,749 shares. Intact Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.13% or 45,500 shares. The New Hampshire-based Wendell David Associate has invested 1.39% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Charter owns 122,510 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Fil stated it has 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Coldstream Cap has 0.27% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 38,776 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ipswich Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.97% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Front Barnett Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 7,102 shares. Ims Capital Management owns 13,447 shares. Waverton Inv Management Limited accumulated 0.05% or 11,698 shares. Montag A Assoc holds 0.53% or 70,632 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Com invested 0.1% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.28 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock or 11,500 shares. On Friday, August 16 Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 15,552 shares. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (SPY) by 15,238 shares to 15,480 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 14,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,265 shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).