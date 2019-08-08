Arcadia Investment Management Holding in Pfizer (PFE) Has Lowered by $507,444; Ironwood Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Workday (WDAY) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 12,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 24,159 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 36,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 9.99 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Phase 4 Study Is Regulatory Post Marketing Commitment in U.S., EU; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday (WDAY) by 52.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 1,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 3,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Workday for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $191.04. About 895,473 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Main Street Research Lc accumulated 0.17% or 12,430 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc accumulated 96,854 shares or 0.41% of the stock. American Investment Service holds 149,933 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Lc holds 9,366 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset reported 322,934 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Ajo LP owns 2.11% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 9.62M shares. Cortland Mo reported 7,746 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mirador Cap Ptnrs Lp stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fragasso Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 72,669 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 60,048 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd Com invested in 0.16% or 510,847 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Mgmt Corp reported 56,164 shares. Birinyi Associate has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Incorporated stated it has 148 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp invested in 661,717 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 59,403 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 82,711 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jnba Financial Advsrs reported 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Echo Street Limited Liability Corp reported 155,995 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 62,604 are held by Columbus Circle Invsts. 1,914 were reported by Parkwood Limited Liability Corporation. Tcw Gru accumulated 0.36% or 195,588 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De invested 0.04% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 4,400 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 6,516 shares. Miles owns 0.3% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,781 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management reported 0.08% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

