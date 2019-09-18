Arcadia Investment Management Holding in Air Prods & Chems (APD) Lifted by $580,820; Glu Mobile (GLUU) Shareholder Friess Associates Increased Stake

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp bought 2,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 25,225 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71 million, up from 22,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $221.09. About 17,663 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 65,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 699,788 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, up from 634,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $786.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 132,628 shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 3,421 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 9,967 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated stated it has 16,975 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Richard C Young Ltd reported 37,455 shares stake. Quadrant Mgmt Lc reported 8,145 shares. Fdx reported 12,151 shares. American Century has invested 0.1% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Co holds 19,766 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 0.12% stake. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 233,928 shares. Harding Loevner LP reported 320 shares. Ghp Inv holds 0.45% or 16,245 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 83,999 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Company owns 48,311 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00 million and $366.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6,074 shares to 2,068 shares, valued at $429,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.64, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 91.12 million shares or 17.97% more from 77.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Ser Group Inc accumulated 6,265 shares or 0% of the stock. 19,974 are owned by First Quadrant LP Ca. Bbt Mngmt Lc invested in 23,823 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 40,512 shares. 973,041 are held by Lord Abbett And Lc. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.06% or 958,889 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Grp One Trading Lp holds 159,476 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 103,900 shares. Marathon Capital Mngmt accumulated 168,650 shares. 699,788 were reported by Friess Assoc Limited Liability Com. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). 865,032 are held by Century Cos Inc. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).