Arcadia Investment Management Has Trimmed By $1.20 Million Its Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Holding; Forest Hill Capital Raised Its Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Holding

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) stake by 23.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 13,310 shares as Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Arcadia Investment Management Corp holds 42,831 shares with $3.88 million value, down from 56,141 last quarter. Medidata Solutions Inc now has $5.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.75. About 855,031 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO); 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 11/04/2018 – Medidata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Net $10.3M; 21/05/2018 – Medidata at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 16/03/2018 Medidata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Australia NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre Partners with Medidata to Digitize Cancer Research; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Rev $149.2M; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) stake by 20.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Forest Hill Capital Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH)’s stock rose 9.67%. The Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 289,598 shares with $6.16M value, up from 239,598 last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc now has $2.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 1.28M shares traded or 142.84% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 09/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Advisor Presenting at RSA Conference 2018; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) stake by 23,599 shares to 261,130 valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) stake by 25,498 shares and now owns 560,697 shares. Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scout Invests holds 225,699 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd stated it has 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). King Luther Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.01% or 46,519 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 183,371 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Denali Advisors Limited invested in 0.01% or 2,800 shares. Syntal Ptnrs Ltd Company owns 10,000 shares. Gam Ag holds 38,540 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Prudential Fincl reported 453,909 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) or 30,992 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Amer Century Companies reported 791,091 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 9,620 shares. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.77 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management LP invested in 0% or 900 shares.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 2,347 shares to 83,074 valued at $17.08 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 6,230 shares and now owns 9,475 shares. Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Mgmt Corporation holds 0.1% or 48,500 shares. Us Bankshares De invested in 0% or 7,003 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 25 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Co holds 28,584 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Llc holds 0% or 23,560 shares. Company Fincl Bank holds 5,959 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fort Lp has invested 0.02% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). New York-based Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 7,903 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.18% or 46,272 shares. 4,974 are owned by Brinker Inc. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) or 67,050 shares. State Street has 0.01% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 1.55M shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 456,435 shares stake. Profund Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49M for 114.69 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.