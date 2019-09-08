Arcadia Investment Management Has Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $507,444; Stock Declined; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holder Claar Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 12,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 24,159 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 36,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 17.52M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 07/04/2018 – Top 5 for the past week: #1 @Arie_Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED; 10/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 2.84 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS); 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.35B for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Inv Lc invested in 127,631 shares. 107,781 were reported by First Merchants Corporation. Oldfield Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.21% or 48,650 shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 182,680 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn Inc stated it has 0.61% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Chilton Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 16,646 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 13,278 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 94,707 shares. Cortland Assocs Mo has invested 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Huntington Savings Bank holds 1.37 million shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Cheviot Value Mgmt stated it has 4.34% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 42,746 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp invested in 0% or 24,940 shares. Lvw Advisors Llc reported 83,519 shares. Cardinal Mngmt owns 17,400 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $427.83 million for 8.80 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “National lender bringing tech hub to Nashville – Nashville Business Journal” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Company holds 204,641 shares. Maverick Capital Limited accumulated 0.06% or 147,980 shares. Tower Rech Limited (Trc) invested in 14,853 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ipswich Invest Mgmt holds 0.76% or 71,385 shares in its portfolio. New England Research & Management has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Chevy Chase Trust invested in 0.06% or 384,386 shares. Utah Retirement has 88,400 shares. Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 3,382 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc accumulated 9,600 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 32,224 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 11,665 were reported by Profund Ltd Co. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 3.58M shares. Stoneridge Investment Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 65,221 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity.