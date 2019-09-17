Arcadia Investment Management Has Decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake; 1 Analysts Covering Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC)

Among 2 analysts covering Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hill-Rom Holdings has $125 highest and $108 lowest target. $120.50’s average target is 15.92% above currents $103.95 stock price. Hill-Rom Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, August 5. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. Barclays Capital maintained Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $108.0000 New Target: $116.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $114 New Target: $125 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $103 New Target: $108 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 84.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 13,025 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Arcadia Investment Management Corp holds 2,400 shares with $183,000 value, down from 15,425 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $95.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $78.63. About 2.58M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Broadcom Deal Raises National Security Concerns (Video); 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Report Discusses US-China Trade Spat; Qualcomm, Broadcom; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Seeks Funding for Buyout, FT Reports; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Spending Buys the Right Friends; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom is pledging $1.5 billion toward U.S. 5G cellular if the company’s proposed acquisition of Qualcomm is allowed to go through; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 0.17% or 4,933 shares. 8,220 were accumulated by Schnieders Cap Mngmt Lc. 1,509 were reported by Csat Invest Advisory Lp. Chicago Equity Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 10,870 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.26% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hills Natl Bank Tru holds 3,998 shares. Independent Invsts invested 1.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The New York-based Beck Mack Oliver Ltd has invested 1.5% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Frontier Inv reported 5,076 shares stake. Capital Investment Counsel, North Carolina-based fund reported 45,289 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 476,346 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Csu Producer Resource has 15,750 shares. Grimes has 129,699 shares. Dodge Cox invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alexandria Limited Liability Corp reported 10,007 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 8.99% above currents $78.63 stock price. QUALCOMM had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Deutsche Bank. Raymond James maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Thursday, July 18 to “Equal-Weight”. JP Morgan upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 13,431 shares to 32,232 valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) stake by 16,048 shares and now owns 19,214 shares. Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) was raised too.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.74 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.95 billion. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, communications technologies and software solutions, and health care furniture; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It has a 32.78 P/E ratio. The firm also offers patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products, including Vest, VitalCough, and MetaNeb systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $103.95. About 154,661 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Second-Quarter Profit Falls 16%; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Expects to Close the Transaction During Hill-Rom’s Fiscal 3Q; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 55.82 million shares or 4.37% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett Inc reported 0.03% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 65,660 shares. Argi Investment Ser Lc stated it has 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). First Interstate Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 555 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc has invested 0.03% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Dupont Capital holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 8,128 shares. 7,580 were reported by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 126,171 shares. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 29,207 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 13 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 11,504 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 13,613 shares. Thomas White Limited accumulated 5,290 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Millennium Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).