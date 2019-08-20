Arcadia Investment Management Has Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $507,444 as Shares Declined; Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Yacktman Asset Management LP Cut Stake as Shares Declined

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 12,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 24,159 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 36,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 8.49 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS HAS NOT YET MADE A DECISION, BUT CONTINUES TO EXPECT ONE IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS EPIPEN SUPPLY LEVELS MAY VARY ACROSS WHOLESALERS AND PHARMACIES; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 24,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.42 million, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 911,431 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Llc reported 739,617 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 981,401 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.91% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Farmers Bankshares holds 116,543 shares. Segment Wealth Management Lc holds 1.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 137,686 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Cullinan Assocs has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Td Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 825 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Old Point Financial Svcs N A, a Virginia-based fund reported 79,082 shares. Miles Cap has 1.07% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 21.56 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management holds 938 shares. 551,239 are held by Whittier Trust Co. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 129,760 shares. 184,861 are owned by Comml Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal owns 3,807 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Veritable LP accumulated 0.03% or 25,803 shares. Cypress Cap Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.16% or 11,636 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Scotia Capital Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 43,717 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 689,672 shares. Qs Investors Limited Co holds 0.04% or 51,431 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 1.18 million shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 21,095 shares. Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 263,873 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc holds 129,049 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Benedict Fin Inc stated it has 62,934 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Central National Bank And Com has invested 1.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 769,711 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments owns 79,563 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 14,871 shares to 2.30 million shares, valued at $185.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).