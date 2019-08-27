Arcadia Investment Management Has Decreased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; Mereo Biopharma Group Plc – American Depositary SH (MREO) Sellers Increased By 65.22% Their Shorts

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc – American Depositary SH (NASDAQ:MREO) had an increase of 65.22% in short interest. MREO’s SI was 3,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 65.22% from 2,300 shares previously. With 20,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Mereo Biopharma Group Plc – American Depositary SH (NASDAQ:MREO)’s short sellers to cover MREO’s short positions. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 3,156 shares traded. Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 8.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 5,725 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Arcadia Investment Management Corp holds 58,633 shares with $4.73 million value, down from 64,358 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $98.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $66.46. About 4.78M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 843,941 shares. 27,109 are owned by Btim Corp. Jones Companies Lllp, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,459 shares. Moreover, Agf Investments America has 1.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 35,207 shares. Bb&T invested 0.75% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Raymond James Serv Advsrs owns 1.64 million shares. Natixis Advsr LP reported 430,695 shares. Dodge & Cox owns 31,292 shares. Renaissance Gp Ltd Company invested in 250,316 shares. Wheatland Advsrs invested in 0.46% or 7,555 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited owns 4,920 shares. Sivik Glob Healthcare Ltd Liability owns 42,500 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset New York accumulated 3,917 shares. Financial Architects Inc reported 851 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 7,611 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.32 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 21.88% above currents $66.46 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $8000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29.

More notable recent Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Chevron, Disney, Target And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar rebound on new U.S.-China trade call – Reuters” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mereo BioPharma Group plc (“Mereo” or the “Company” or the “Group”) Admission to trading on AIM of New Shares and initiation of trading on Nasdaq of American Depositary Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. The company has market cap of $84.03 million. The Company’s product candidates include BPS-804, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; AZD-9668, an oral small molecule that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hypogonadal hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It currently has negative earnings.