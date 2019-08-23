Arcadia Investment Management Has Cut Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $507,444 as Stock Declined; First Personal Financial Services Holding in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) Has Upped by $1.42 Million

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 194.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 19,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 29,825 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $61.79. About 482,400 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 12,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 24,159 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 36,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 6.59M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3.9 Billion By 2025; Upsurge in the; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Counsel invested in 69,392 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Jensen Inv Mgmt has 3.07% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3.56 million shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Personal Capital Corp accumulated 14,221 shares. Guggenheim Cap holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 266,621 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 838,722 shares. Tru Invest Advsrs has 0.58% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Quantum Capital Mgmt holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5,421 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Associated Banc accumulated 18,467 shares. Washington Trust Bancorp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 193,269 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. American International Gru stated it has 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Brown Brothers Harriman Co reported 761 shares.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,098 shares to 6,368 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,255 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM).